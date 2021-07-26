Woman waving Trump flag drives onto Minnesota Capitol grounds

A woman waving a Trump flag drove her sport utility vehicle onto the Minnesota State Capitol grounds Monday, disrupting a news conference being held by embattled Democratic state Rep. John Thompson.

The woman, Tammi Jeka, 52, fled across the Capitol's south lawn in her SUV before state troopers stopped her, Bruce Gordon, communications director of the state Public Safety Department, said in a statement to NBC News.

Jeka drove her vehicle on the sidewalk during Thompson's news conference on the steps of the Capitol in St. Paul, authorities said. Troopers talked to Jeka and told her leave the area and drive to the roadway so she could be cited. Jeka instead drove on the lawn before she drove to the street, Gordon said.

The two troopers were able to take the vehicle's keys, police said. Jeka left the vehicle on her own and was taken into custody and transported to a hospital, where she was being evaluated.

The State Patrol plans to forward the case to the St. Paul city attorney for consideration of charges, including reckless driving, Gordon said. Jeka could not be reached for comment.

Thompson was holding a news conference with supporters to address calls for his resignation after past allegations of domestic violence surfaced following a recent traffic stop. He said he would not step down.

Thompson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a Facebook post this month, his attorney, Jordan Kushner, said Thompson "challenges the authenticity of the police reports that have been circulated to the press" and "categorically" denies the allegations, which were first reported by the Fox affiliate KMSP of Minneapolis.