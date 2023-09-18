A woman went to her neighbor to complain about dogs. Now, she will spend nearly 30 years in prison

A woman is set to spend nearly 30 years behind bars after officials say she shot her neighbor several times.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Flowery Branch police officials said they received reports just after 11:30 a.m. about a person who was shot at a home on Chattahoochee Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the street who had been shot multiple times.

According to the investigation, Fonda Spratt walked into the victim’s home and confronted her about barking dogs before pulling out a gun and shooting her several times.

Spratt was the victim’s neighbor.

“This is incredibly unfortunate and could have ended in catastrophic results. There could have been more innocent individuals injured or killed,” Flowery Branch Police Chief Christopher Hulsey said at the time of the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Spratt was found guilty of two counts of criminal attempt, aggravated assault and home invasion.

She is set to spend 27 years in prison followed by 38 years of probation.

