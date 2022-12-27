Woman who went missing in Lexington in bitter cold temperatures has been found dead

A 67-year-old woman who went missing late last week was found dead Tuesday, just a few blocks from where she was last seen.

Lexington police said they were called to the 500 block of West Main Street at about 2:20 p.m. regarding “an unresponsive individual.”

The Fayette County coroner’s office pronounced the woman dead and identified her as Doris Lunce, police said.

Police said the coroner’s office would release a cause of death.

Police issued a Golden Alert for Lunce Friday, after she was last seen at about 7 a.m. at the Salvation Army on the 700 block of West Main Street. Police said at the time that it was believed that she might be suffering from dementia.