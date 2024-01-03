Woman who went viral for digging ‘tunnel’ under her home forced to stop work
A Virginia woman, known on TikTok as “Kala the Science Girl,” went viral for digging a tunnel under her home. But officials shut down the project over complaints.
A Virginia woman, known on TikTok as “Kala the Science Girl,” went viral for digging a tunnel under her home. But officials shut down the project over complaints.
This best-selling bag is made of water-repellent fabric and has enough room to hold all your essentials.
A little knowledge about mortgage types could help you take advantage of unique loan benefits you are entitled to.
Dawn Staley has another championship-caliber team on her hands, and it couldn't be more different than her previous title-grabbing squad.
The women's NCAA tournament is ESPN's largest NCAA championship event.
These deals won't last.
The 2024 North American Car of the Year award winners have been announced. This is the 30th anniversary of the award.
Experts say children can start learning dog safety as early as 6 months old.
Court documents related to the late convicted sex felon Jeffrey Epstein and unsealed Wednesday include the names of numerous prominent figures. The two former presidents were among them.
Under the new policy, announced on Wednesday, streamers are no longer permitted to "imply or suggest that they are fully or partially nude," and may not show a visible outline of their genitals, even if they're covered. Female-presenting streamers may show cleavage, as long as their nipples and underbust are covered, and "it is clear that the streamer is wearing clothing." The update is in response to the rise of popular streams known as topless or "black bar" meta, in which streamers appeared naked by using clever framing or black censor bars to cover their breasts and genitals.
More than 20,000 electric scooters belonging to Superpedestrian will be auctioned off later this month, along with other equipment from the startup's U.S. operations, after closing its doors December 31. Two "global online auction" listings have appeared on the website of Silicon Valley Disposition, an online market for "surplus assets," which will feature scooters and other paraphernalia from cities Superpedestrian operated in, like Seattle, Los Angeles and New York City. Superpedestrian initially got into the shared scooter business -- which it called Link -- in 2020 when it acquired "substantially all" of the assets of Boston-based Zagster, part of a wave of consolidation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
'When my neighbors were dealing with frozen pipes, we were sitting pretty,' wrote one of 8,000+ five-star fans of these genius insulated cozies.
Apple, Acer, Dell, Lenovo, HP and more: Toss out everything you thought you knew about choosing a laptop. Here's the straight skinny.
If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in 2023, here are some benefits and programs to take advantage of.
The Lady Tigers notched a 159-18 win over the College of Biblical Studies.
Don't let Jack Frost start nipping at your car — this winter must-have will put Frost in his place.
Rimac has created a robotaxi division called Project 3 Mobility. The outfit plans to show a concept early this year and get into business in 2026.
'No worries, Sasquatch': The bestselling gizmo with nearly 7,000 five-star fans has got your back ... upper lip, armpits and more.
Thieves unsuccessfully tried to steal a GMC Canyon and a Chevrolet Colorado from a train car parked in Mexico. Both trucks were damaged.
Over the holiday season, Microsoft quietly launched its Copilot app on Android and iOS, along with iPadOS. The app gives users access to Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat, which operates similarly to OpenAI's ChatGPT.
At 28 years old, Rayford Albright is more than a year older than any other player in college basketball.