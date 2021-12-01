A woman who went viral after TikTok users baselessly accused her of kidnapping said she's 'sick of being hurt' by the allegations

The TikTok tag #sabrinaprater625 has over 30 million views, with the tag full of videos speculating about Prater's life. Daniel Constante/Shutterstock

Sabrina Prater has been the source of several TikTok conspiracies after a video of hers went viral.

The clip, posted on November 11, shows her dancing in a partly-constructed and abandoned house.

TikTokers then spread baseless theories suggesting Prater kidnapped two women, which she denied.

TikToker Sabrina Prater has spoken out after becoming the subject of various baseless and viral conspiracy theories across the app.

Prater, who posts under the handle @sabrinaprater625, initially went viral after posting a TikTok where she danced to a remix of Shania Twain's "Any Man of Mine." In the video, she appeared to be in a kitchen, with building debris and broken parts in the background.

The clip, which was posted on November 11, has since racked up 22.6 million views. Related TikTok tags like #sabrinaprater625 and #sabrinaprater have also amassed nearly 40 million views combined.

Initially, the clip went viral as a meme template on the app, with TikTokers using the original video as a green screen while they mocked her.

Another video on Prater's account then attracted attention due to a screen in the background which appeared to show two women. TikTok videos began to circulate baselessly accusing Prater of kidnapping and holding the two women hostage. Prater has denied this accusation and said the two women were her daughters.

Insider found multiple TikTok videos ranging from 50,000 to 160,000 views which amplified various conspiracy theories about Prater.

On November 26, a private subreddit was created dedicated to Prater, whose TikTok bio reads, "I've come out completely, I'm a woman, girl, go by her and she." It currently has over 100 members, and archived posts available on Wayback Machine show it repeatedly misgenders Prater and includes speculation surrounding her legal name, place of work, family, and allegations of sexual misconduct.

In footage uploaded to YouTube on November 28 to a channel called Queen oF Thoughts T.V, Prater can be seen in what appears to have been a livestream on TikTok, during which she responded to some of the accusations. Prater said the two women viewers had speculated were "kidnapped" were her daughters. "They know I'm not like that," she said. The original stream is no longer viewable on Prater's account.

That same day, Queen oF Thoughts T.V also posted footage of what appears to be a TikTok made by Prater, which is not currently viewable on her account. In the video, Prater appears to suggest she has been accused of violating TikTok's nudity and sexual content policies, but denies doing so. TikTok did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment regarding the purported violation.

"Here I am I just got violated again for being me, I didn't do nothing wrong," Prater says in the clip. "You guys have got to stand up for me because I'm being wronged. I want to be loved and accepted, man. I'm getting treated worse than anybody else coming out like me."

She continued, "I'm sick of being hurt by this. I'm just like anybody else. I want to be loved and accepted, man. I'm getting treated worse than anybody else coming out like me."

Prater also appears to have posted other livestreams addressing these allegations. In one apparent stream, which was reposted by user @toi_1231b on Tuesday, Prater denies more baseless claims that she is a "drug addict" and adds, "I'm not a serial killer." Further footage was also posted by user @ciaraa94. In this clip, Prater said in response to concerns about her "living conditions" that she is working to restore various parts of the house.

On November 27, the official Facebook page for Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County — a community group that allows citizens to provide information to law enforcement anonymously — posted a status requesting people stop contacting them in relation to Prater.

"We have received plenty of tips and law enforcement is aware," the statement read. This post was also shared by the official Facebook page for the City of Flint Police Department, which declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Insider.

After Prater spoke out about the accusations, multiple TikToks were made defending her, while others attempted to debunk some of the speculations. Many used the tag #StandUp4Sabrina, which at the time of writing has 4.5 million TikTok views.

Some true-crime TikTokers — such as Noah Glenn Carter, who made six videos about Prater — have apologized since Prater spoke out.

Prater did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

