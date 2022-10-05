Woman in wheelchair hit, killed while crossing US 19 in Tarpon Springs, police say

A woman in a motorized wheelchair was hit and killed Wednesday afternoon while crossing U.S. 19 in Tarpon Springs, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the 40300 block of U.S. 19. The woman, who police said was not in a crosswalk, was hit by a white Jeep. The woman was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m., police said in a news release.

No charges were filed against the driver of the Jeep, who police said was obeying all traffic laws.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released as next of kin have not been contacted yet, police said.

A Vox story published earlier this year called U.S. 19 the deadliest road in America with at least 34 deaths per 100 miles since 2017.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.