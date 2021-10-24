Woman in wheelchair struck and killed by SUV while crossing Kansas City highway

A woman crossing a Kansas City highway in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and killed late Saturday night, police said.

Officers were called to the crash at 11:57 p.m. Saturday in the area of US 40 Highway, just west of South Hocker Road, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

A 51-year-old woman from Kansas City was crossing the highway in a wheelchair when she was hit by a Honda SUV that was heading westbound, police said.

The woman died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, who was not named in the news release, stopped and gave their information to investigators, police said. He was later released from the scene.

The crash marked the 69th traffic death reported this year in Kansas City, according to the police department.