Woman in wheelchair struck, killed by SUV, Florida police say. Her dog died with her

A woman in a wheelchair and her dog were crossing an intersection when they were struck and killed by an SUV in Melbourne, Florida according to police.

Melbourne Police officers arrived at a crash scene at Lake Washington and North Wickham Roads on Saturday, Aug. 27, according to a news release from the department.

Investigators say the woman and her dog had been crossing the northbound lanes of the intersection and “traveled into the path” of a 2018 Kia Niro.

The dog was found dead on arrival, police said, though it’s not immediately clear if he was in her lap or walking near the motorized wheelchair. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she died of her injuries.

Haley Mofadi said the woman, who has not been identified by police but whom Mofadi knew as “Rusty,” said they had been neighbors for three years.

“She was extremely kind and had a way with telling you things you didn’t know you needed to hear,” Mofadi told McClatchy News.

According to her, the dog, named Andy, was a rescue and loved playing with kids in the neighborhood.

“You’d never see her without him,” Mofadi said. “It’s just a shock and heartbreak that she’s gone now.”

One Facebook user commented on the safety of the intersection where she and the dog were struck.

“Those crossroads right there are the most dangerous spots in the area to cross,” the person replied to the Melbourne Police Department’s post, adding that they see frequent speeding and racing.

Officials say they are still investigating the crash to determine if alcohol, drugs or a medical condition may have been a factor. If you have further information on the incident, police are asking the public to call 321-288-8288.

Nephew’s ‘erratic’ behavior at church leads to discovery of slain relatives, Florida cops say

Deaf dog plunges 100 feet into steep ravine in California. Watch rescuers rush to help

Driver ejected in crash leaps into river to avoid oncoming car, Florida officials say