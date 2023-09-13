Woman whispers to 911 for help from inside closet during home invasion, CA cops say

A woman was able to hide during a home invasion and called 911 from inside a closet, California officials said.

Officers arrived at a Westminster home Sept. 11 after getting the woman’s whispering 911 call to find four masked men armed with handguns “running out of the front door,” the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

When police got inside the house, they found five people: a 14-year-old, 7-year-old and three adults, officials said.

Four of the people were tied up in the home’s living room, police said. The fifth was the woman police said made the 911 call.

The men are accused of breaking into the home and using a stun gun to “gain compliance” while asking where the people kept their valuable items, police said.

One of the suspects, identified as Danny Sommay, 29, was taken into custody after police said he threw a stolen handgun over a brick wall.

The Huntington Beach Police Department helped search for other suspects via helicopter but weren’t able to find them, according to the release.

Sommay was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of kidnapping, burglary, robbery and other charges, police said.

Westminster police urge anyone with information to call 714-548-3759.

Westminster is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Naked intruder walks into room with three sleeping kids, California police say

Woman fights off naked intruder after waking with him beside bed, California cops say

Two pose as firefighters to break into home evacuated in wildfire, Washington cops say