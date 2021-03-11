Woman who fell prey to QAnon and went viral for destroying a Target mask display recounts her pandemic year

Dylan Stableford and Caitlin Dickson
·7 min read

Melissa Rein Lively wasn’t yet the “most hated person on the Internet” last March, when COVID-19 was formally declared a pandemic.

But four months later, on the Fourth of July, the 35-year-old publicist who had found “comfort” in the QAnon conspiracy, was in a Scottsdale, Ariz., Target store when she noticed a mask display — and snapped. She filmed herself on Instagram Live, and her anti-mask tirade went viral. (She was subsequently treated for mental health issues, swore off QAnon and sought to rebuild her reputation.)

Lively recently spoke with Yahoo News about what led up to that incident and what her life has been like since.

The interview was part of an oral history of March 11, 2020, the day the virus became real for many Americans.

Melissa Rein Lively
Melissa Rein Lively at her home in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Dominic Valente for the Washington Post via Getty Images)

Here is Lively’s account, in her own words, slightly condensed for clarity.

On Jan. 27, I had this terrifying phone call with my brother. He was in China with his wife, who’s Chinese, visiting family for the Chinese New Year. They were starting to see images of people becoming very sick in the streets and keeling over on the sidewalk. Images that were not quite making it to the U.S. yet.

He freaked out. He was like, “We’re going to the airport and getting on the next flight back to the U.S. I have a feeling that they’re going to close the borders.”

But then I went to work the next day, and everything was normal. If I had come into a meeting with clients and been like, “I know we’ve got that big event on March 15, but we're gonna have to pull the plug on that because there’s a huge pandemic coming,” people would have thought I was crazy.

By the first week of February, I was the first person in the grocery store with a mask and gloves on. People were looking at me like I was nuts. I ended up canceling all my meetings by the middle of February. I just started saying, “I’m going to voluntarily stay home.”

When March 11 rolled around, and they finally announced that it was a pandemic, I kind of freaked out. In my mind’s eye, I’m seeing the compounding tragedy that was gonna unroll before us. I can see it like dominoes. The economy is going to crash. People are going to get very, very sick. If what they're saying is true, a lot of people are going to die. I just had a very private sort of mental collapse. That week the reality set in — the avalanche of information, uncertainty, confusion, panic, distress. I was just absolutely drowning. And I couldn't catch my breath.

Lively started to see COVID conspiracies on social media, and was drawn to them.

It started to trickle into my news feed: “Here's what they're not telling us about the COVID-19 pandemic.” You click on something about prayer or spiritual enlightenment or self-empowerment. And then it would transform into conspiracy theories.

Within weeks, I found myself in this echo chamber. I went into denial about the pandemic, as a coping mechanism. And there was QAnon to comfort me and tell me, “Oh, it's not real. It’s not happening.” It was a digital brainwashing.

By May, I had been pretty effectively radicalized. That’s when they opened up Arizona again. I ended up getting a lot of my business back. But this time, when I came back to work, I had a completely different mission. “You can’t force me to wear a mask” — all that stuff.

Melissa Rein Lively
Dominic Valente for the Washington Post via Getty Images

I was having nightmares about the stuff that I was reading. I was thinking that every day was Judgment Day, literally. My husband had tried to tell me to get help a hundred times. “I’m worried about you,” he would say. “You're not OK. This stuff is junk.” But I would just become more and more withdrawn. QAnon basically grooms you to believe that anyone who tells you this is wrong, is one of the bad guys. So I started to not trust my husband.

One day he said, “This is it. I am giving you an ultimatum. You need to choose between this life, and this family, or QAnon.”

So I left. It was the Fourth of July. I had been in a hotel room for a couple days already. I had no intention of going home. The world was probably going to end any day anyway. I went to Target for some supplies.

As I was just driving there, I was just thinking just how angry I was — that this pandemic had happened, that the New World Order was trying to kill us. I just felt absolutely robbed of my life. I’d seen a meme that kind of connected everything for me. It said, “First, they put you in the masks, and then they put you in the boxcars.” You know, “This is the next Holocaust.” I have relatives who died in the Holocaust. So when I saw the masks at Target, I just lost it. All of that rage and grief and panic and fear just came out of me.

Lively streamed video of herself on Instagram Live. Her tirade soon went viral.

It’s hard to watch even today — just hearing the level of pain in my voice and witnessing myself having a medical episode like that.

Later on that afternoon, after Target, I’d come to get something from my house. The video had started to go viral at that point. My husband just took one look at me and he made the executive decision to call the police. They decided to take me to a psychiatric facility, where I spent three days being evaluated, making these continuously delusional claims about Q. They realized I was having a manic-type episode that displayed itself as a psychotic break because of all the information I was consuming.

It was like hitting rock bottom for alcohol or drugs. My husband had filed for divorce. I had lost 100 percent of my business. I was basically the most-hated person on the Internet. I had a choice at that point: I could end my life right now, or I could get myself some help and get serious about dealing with everything that led up to that moment.

While in treatment, Lively revealed a childhood trauma she had never worked through. When she was 14, her mother died of a drug overdose. Eight years later, her father died following a bicycle accident.

I’ve lost so many loved ones in my life, and so much of my life has been experiencing grief over and over and over again. I just have such an aversion to death. I just have so many issues with it, and I just could not grasp it. And finally, once my thinking started to get better, and I started to heal those issues in the trauma program, only then could I really wrap my mind around, like the reality of what was happening. I had to get through my own personal issues with loss that I had been, you know, pushing down and pushing down for 20 years before I could really even like, grasp reality. And finally I did. It’s still hard just because, you know, just the magnitude of loss that everybody has experienced this year is just, it’s overwhelming. I just feel like our bodies and our minds aren’t designed to take on that much sadness at once.

I'm still in therapy. I’m still working through it every day, and still trying to apologize to people and repair relationships that I damaged, people’s feelings that I hurt. I’m getting through it day by day. It was incredibly traumatic. I mean, it took probably 20 years off my life. I don’t know, but I’m still hanging in there.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Soleil Moon Frye unarchives hours of camcorder footage for harrowing 'Kid 90' doc: 'I locked away the tapes for so long… I wasn't ready to deal with the pain'

    The former child star's film opens crucial conversations about suicide, sexual consent and body shaming, along with bringing back nostalgic ‘90s memories.

  • Demi Lovato Says Calling Off Recent Engagement Was a 'Huge Sign' in Recognizing Sexuality

    "I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am," the singer told Glamour

  • Bonkers first reveal of 'The Masked Singer' Season 5 is 'most famous guest ever'

    This was the series’ most brain-breaking and possibly internet-breaking unmasking yet, as well as the cutest.

  • Biden not yet holding a formal news conference raises accountability questions

    Halfway into his first 100 days, President Joe Biden has yet to hold a formal, solo news conference, raising questions about accountability with the White House under increasing pressure to explain why. The tough exchanges in such a setting can reveal much more to Americans about a president's thinking and test his explanations, as opposed to what so far have been Biden's brief answers -- often one-liner quips -- in the tightly-controlled and often-scripted events the White House has arranged to date. The contrast with former President Donald Trump has been especially striking, especially given Biden's repeated promises to Americans that he'd always be "straight" and "transparent."

  • Heat coach, veterans denounce Meyers Leonard's anti-Semitic slur: 'We can't tolerate that here'

    Leonard is away from the team indefinitely after yelling the slur on a Twitch stream.

  • Prince William says the royals are ‘not a racist family’ in first remarks since Oprah interview

    "We're very much not a racist family," William told a reporter as he walked with wife Kate Middleton.

  • Famed ‘Erin Brockovich’ Lawyer Tom Girardi Loses Law License

    Tom Girardi, the real-life “Erin Brockovich” attorney and husband to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, has lost his law license as the apparent result of an ongoing conservatorship case. Girardi, 81, has Alzheimer’s disease and is unable to participate in court proceedings, according to a psychiatrist’s assessment filed in the case that was obtained by TheWrap. The developments are the latest in a long set of trying circumstances for the famed attorney; Girardi’s younger brother took over a conservatorship for him last month. Also Read: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Files for Divorce From Tom Girardi In December, Girardi’s once-esteemed downtown Los Angeles law firm, Girardi Keese, fell apart as evidence mounted that he had stolen or misappropriated more than $13 million in settlements, according to the Los Angeles Times. He then declared bankruptcy, and a federal criminal investigation was launched. His defense attorney later stated Girardi was unable to assist in his defense, which was backed by Wednesday’s court filing. “Dementia impairs his ability to understand the hearing,” Superior Court consulting psychiatrist Dr. Nathan Lavid wrote, noting that Girardi had late-onset Alzheimer’s. “His emotional distress is directly related to his dementia and exacerbated by his confusion.” Also Read: Newest Asian 'Real Housewives' Use Heightened Visibility to Combat Anti-Asian Hate His wife Jayne said in November she was filing for divorce after 21 years of marriage to Girardi, the real-life attorney who won the case against the utility company that inspired the Julia Roberts classic “Erin Brockovich.” Pamela Chelin contributed to this report. Read original story Famed ‘Erin Brockovich’ Lawyer Tom Girardi Loses Law License At TheWrap

  • New York Times Defends Reporter Taylor Lorenz From Tucker Carlson’s ‘Cruel’ Attack

    The New York Times is defending reporter Taylor Lorenz after Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson mocked her during a lengthy segment in a Tuesday night broadcast. Carlson said Lorenz, a tech and internet culture reporter, was “at the top of journalism’s repulsive little food chain” and that she is “far younger” and “much less talented” […]

  • Obamacare will soon help more middle-class families

    Major relief is coming for people who don't qualify for health care subsidies and have to buy policies on the individual market.

  • Demi Moore calls ex-husband Bruce Willis's wife 'family.' How rare is their bond?

    Demi Moore calls her ex-husband Bruce Willis's wife Emma her "friend."

  • 5 Oklahoma City officers charged with first-degree manslaughter in fatal shooting of teen who dropped gun

    Five Oklahoma City officers will be charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal November shooting of Stavian Rodriguez, a robbery suspect.

  • All living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSA

    Former President Donald Trump wants you to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while he was in office. But for whatever reasons, he did not join every other member of the most exclusive club he belongs to — ex-presidents — for the Ad Council's new COVID-19 vaccination public service announcement. In the minute-long ad, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all talk about what they are looking forward to doing when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control — and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able, to bring us all to that end point. "It's up to you," Carter says. The ad shows photos of all four living ex-presidents and their wives getting inoculated. Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did quietly get vaccinated before leaving the White House, Trump's office said March 1, but there are no public photos of the inoculation. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyFauci warned the pandemic 'will get worse' exactly 1 year ago. Today he sees 'light at the end of the tunnel.'The Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Former Fox News Contributor Stacey Dash Apologizes for ‘Mistakes,’ Denounces Trump

    Actress and former Fox News staffer Stacey Dash on Wednesday apologized for her past behavior and denounced Donald Trump. In a Wednesday interview with the Daily Mail, the “Clueless” star said she made “a lot of mistakes” after joining Fox News in 2014 as an on-air commentator. During the 2016 election cycle, Dash, a Black woman, was dismissive of the issues faced by minorities, the LGBTQ community and of the wage gap, among other things. “I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman and at that time in my life, it was who I was,” she said. “I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.” The turning point for Dash came, she said, on Jan. 6 when Trump-backing rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building in a siege that left five dead, including one Capitol police officer. “I think the Capitol Riots were appalling,” the actress said. “When that happened I was like ‘OK, I’m done. I’m truly done,’ because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on January 6 was just appalling and stupid.” Also Read: Stacey Dash Abandons Bid for Congress The riot happened as Congress met to certify the election of President Joe Biden, a man Dash says she plans to give “a chance,” since he is not president and Trump is not. Although she still describes herself as anti-abortion and “not a feminist,” Dash said she regrets some of the extreme language she has used. In 2015, Fox News suspended her without pay for two weeks for suggesting President Barack Obama “didn’t give a s—” about terrorism on the network’s “Outnumbered.” (The network declined to renew her contract in 2017.) “There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now,” she told the Daily Mail. “If anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I’ve judged, that I apologize for because that’s not who I am.” Dash, who abandoned a 2018 run to unseat U.S. Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-California) after only a month, also said she had no future political plans. Read the entire interview at the Daily Mail and see some of Dash’s most outrageous statements from her time at Fox News below. Read original story Former Fox News Contributor Stacey Dash Apologizes for ‘Mistakes,’ Denounces Trump At TheWrap

  • LaMarcus Aldridge and Spurs mutually agree to part ways, says Gregg Popovich

    LaMarcus Aldridge has played his last game as a Spur.

  • A $60 billion surprise in the Covid relief bill: Tax hikes

    Democrats tucked in a trio of little-noticed tax hikes on the wealthy and big corporations.

  • Fauci blames 'mixed messages' for Covid death toll

    “Even simple, commonsense public health measures took on a political connotation,” Fauci said.

  • A 21-year-old American scored a 3rd round KO with a booming right hand that left his opponent flat on his back

    Watch Brandun Lee add another highlight to his reel with a shot so thunderous Samuel Teah was left in a bad way for an age on the canvas.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • Prince Harry, Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey: 5 questions left unanswered

    Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, spoke to Oprah Winfrey for over three hours for their tell-all interview, watched by tens of millions of viewers around the world. In the interview, Harry and Meghan dropped bombshell after bombshell on things like Meghan's thoughts of suicide to alleged conversations about the skin color of their son, Archie, to allegedly being cut off financially. In many cases, Harry and Meghan's claims raised as many questions as they did answers, as the interview was, in many cases, only their side of the story being told.

  • Where Fitness Is the Job, Army Struggles to Be a Fair Boss With Female Troops

    WASHINGTON — For 99% of Americans, this question will never come up in a job interview: Can you hang from a bar and tuck your legs to your chest? It has, however, become a central issue for the Army, where fitness levels of recruits have come under greater scrutiny over the past two decades, precisely the same time that women have been seeking entry into elite combat units and advancement in leadership roles. Now, the Army is racing to approve significant changes to its legendary physical fitness test, the first revision since 1980, which will include offering soldiers an alternative to the leg tuck, a flash point for women, especially those who have given birth. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times At the same time, the new version of the test, which is required twice a year, does away with separate scoring curves based on gender and age. In its earliest rollout among 14,000 soldiers, 65% of a small set of women failed the new test, while 10% of men did. Army leaders are also contemplating changes to the role of fitness in promotion considerations, which critics argue has overshadowed expertise and intellectual preparation for jobs in such emerging areas of conflict as cyberwarfare. Across the force, troops and their commanders know that major changes to these requirements would amount to a significant cultural shift for the fitness-obsessed force. The appropriate role of fitness in the modern Army — and the best way to evaluate it — has attracted the scrutiny of Congress, which has ordered the Army to conduct an independent review of its newest fitness test over concerns that it has made it harder for women to succeed. “The importance of this test goes beyond the gender issue,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who has focused on the area for years, said in an interview. “It raises the issue of how to attract different kinds of skills and talent to the military. We need to make sure the test does not exclude doctors, cyberwarriors and others whose physical fitness is important but maybe not in the same exact way as a man or woman going into combat.” Not all women in uniform agree that the standards should be lowered. The Army’s first female infantry officer wrote an opinion article last month advocating maintaining the same physical requirements for men and women in combat forces, stirring up new conversations and urgency around the issue. Lower female fitness standards “reinforce the belief that women cannot perform the same job as men, therefore making it difficult for women to earn the trust and confidence of their teammates,” wrote Capt. Kristen Griest, who was also one of the first two women to graduate from Army Ranger School. The Army’s top brass is seeking to find a balance between an antiquated test and the realities of a diverse force that will be needed to prevent a contraction in recruiting and retention. “One thing we have seen over the last 20 years of combat is that we were engaging in training for cross-country but we were playing rugby,” said Maj. Gen. Lonnie Hibbard, the commanding general for the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training. The military was concerned that too many soldiers, not fit for the fight, were getting injured too often as a result, some separating from the Army early. The introduction of the new test in 2018, which immediately attracted dispute, came at a time of greater gender integration in the Army, he said, and the issues were immediately intertwined. “The Army was not able to separate gender integration with health of the force,” Hibbard said. “In hindsight, all of this has been a perfect storm that has not helped us communicate what we are trying to do.” The fight over fitness has hardened views that the military, which in many ways lit the path for racial and gay integration in American institutions, trails the civilian world in workplace gender dynamics. In the civilian workplace, jobs can generally be modified along ergonomic principles that do not apply in a military setting. In contrast, war is a gender-neutral task; carrying the dead and injured, tossing grenades, kicking in doors and carrying heavy loads can fall on any soldier, even a cook, but there is no getting away from the fact that there are variations in muscle strength between genders. Even so, thousands of women have had successful careers in the Army with the old modified fitness test standards. “The intent was not to discriminate against women,” said Nora Bensahel, a visiting professor of strategic studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies who has extensively studied the new standards, known as the Army Combat Fitness Test. “But this test affects your promotion and would have a disparate impact. So, many women see this as the intent of the Army to push them out.” Since 1980, all active-duty soldiers have been required to take a test that measures their ability to do situps, pushups and a 2-mile run. Now, Army leaders, armed with a sophisticated fitness analysis, hope to create a new test that will better track the fitness demands of combat. The new approaches generally require far more upper-body and core strength than the older version. The new 120-minute test, known as the Army Combat Fitness Test, features six events that cover speed, endurance and strength. The standards to pass are identical for men and women, and for all ages. A soldier must achieve 360 points out of a maximum 600 to pass, and greater scores have historically greatly increased chances for promotion. The Army planned to have all soldiers in the active-duty force, National Guard and Reserve begin taking the new test last October. Then Congress mandated that the test not be used for promotions and other official capacities, instead allowing continued testing and data collection. Army leaders say they expect the next version to become official in March 2022. The coronavirus pandemic added another wrinkle by making group fitness training harder, if not impossible. (Another criticism of the new test is that training for it requires too much equipment and gym access, hampering lower-income soldiers and those in the National Guard who may not have the time and money to train.) In the weeks since Griest’s piece, women in the Army have been having intense discussions on social media about fitness standards. “I was willing to give my life for my country, and I deployed, no questions asked,” said Capt. Sara Ingrao, who, with 12 years in the Army, was just selected for promotion to major. “But when it came to changing the structure of how we look at fitness, women were not even part of that conversation.” Ingrao sees many flaws beyond the leg tuck, a task all the more difficult for women who have recently given birth, such as herself. Women are expected to weigh less than men, she noted, but need to gain quite a bit of muscle weight to do the heavy dead-lift that the new test requires. “When I asked the sergeant major of the Army what is the updated postpartum policy for the test, he chuckled,” she said. That is when she started organizing other women to push back. “I am a captain and I can get people to listen to me,” said Ingrao, who stressed that, despite her criticism, she expects the military, a beloved family tradition, to be her lifelong career. “I have women who don’t have the same level of influence.” Griest, the Ranger School graduate who now serves with the Army Talent Management Task Force, views her leadership role differently. She believes that women can be pushed to the highest level of physical standards for combat and believes she should model that for young recruits and help them achieve difficult fitness goals. “Fitness in the Army is so integral to your job,” said Griest, adding that she wrote her piece because “women in combat arms are pretty underrepresented.” She wanted to give them a voice. The Army needs to determine “what is needed on a battlefield and just hold everyone to that standard,” she said. “For instance, I want a soldier to be able to pull their body over an obstacle in the infantry.” She said she learned to dead-lift far more weight than she ever imagined she could when properly coached. “I have heard people criticize me and say I have internalized misogyny,” she said. “I think I have a sense of internalized empowerment.” The Army is expected to announce changes to the test this month. Soldiers will now be able to choose, without penalty, between a leg tuck and a plank to test core strength. The Army has also eliminated, for now, a variation in standards for different types of jobs, relying instead on a baseline score for all soldiers. Leaders are also evaluating the percentage of points that fitness will account for in future promotion for enlisted soldiers. It will continue to test men and women and study the data; women are already faring better with the plank variation. “I think it has been a good learning experience,” Hibbard said. Some critics said the changes were not enough for a modern military. “The Army in particular has an obsession with physical fitness,” said Emma Moore, a research associate for the Military, Veterans, and Society Program at the Center for a New American Security. “We hold firm that everyone going into combat arms should be held to a high standard, but why does someone working on cyberlogistics have to even take the same test? We should be trying to support people on a fitness journey.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company