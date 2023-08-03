Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton allegedly had an affair identified by AG's lawyers

The identity of the woman with whom Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton allegedly had an extramarital affair has been revealed in documents tied to his impeachment proceedings.

In a motion to dismiss 19 of the 20 impeachment articles against him, Paxton's lawyers identified the woman as Laura Olson, who was allegedly hired in 2019 by Nate Paul, a Paxton political donor and Austin real estate developer.

The Texas House in late May overwhelmingly voted to impeach Paxton and accused him of abusing his power as attorney general by intervening in multiple legal matters to give Paul the upper hand over an opponent. In exchange, investigators claim, Paul financed a home remodel for Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, and hired Olson because of her alleged relationship with the attorney general.

The Dallas Morning News reported a woman with Olson's name worked for several years for state Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, who will participate as a juror in the impeachment trial. Olson's potential connection to Campbell may call into question the senator's objectivity in judging Paxton for his alleged misconduct.

When the American-Statesman reached out to Campbell's district office for confirmation of Olson's employment, a spokesperson said she was not authorized to comment.

Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate is set to begin Sept. 5. Senators will vote on whether to remove Paxton from office based on allegations that he engaged in bribery and misuse of office to assist Paul. Paxton also stands accused of inappropriately firing aides in his office after they made allegations of the attorney general's criminal behavior to federal investigators.

Angela Paxton will not be allowed to act as a juror. She previously had said she would not recuse herself from the proceeding, but the the Senate-approved impeachment rules prohibit her from participating.

