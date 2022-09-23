Woman whose body washed up on Staten Island shoreline from Union Beach, state police say

State police Friday identified a woman whose body was found on the Staten Island shoreline Thursday morning as 65-year-old Susan Mikson of Union Beach.

Philip Curry of the New Jersey State Police said Mikson's body was found about 7 a.m. Thursday off Crookes Point, at the mouth of Great Kills Harbor.

Investigators are still working on the case.

Long Branch drowning: Man whose body was swept up on the beach identified as a New York state man

Curry released no further details.

A water search involving the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit and the Fire Department of New York late Wednesday night took place between the Raritan Bay and The Narrows, although authorities would not confirm whether it was connected to Mikson.

