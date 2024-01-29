Woman whose death on M1 prompted investigation named

The father of a woman who was found dead on the M1 motorway in Leicestershire has paid tribute to "our beautiful girl".

Stephanie Fletcher-Smith, 28, was found dead on the southbound carriageway, close to junction 22, on 18 January.

Police believe she was the same person on the wrong side of the bridge over the same carriageway the day before.

Her father said she gave kindness to others, "even when she was struggling to find the light herself".

"Our hearts are broken with the passing of our beautiful girl; she was the sweetest person we knew," he said, in a statement issued through Leicestershire Police.

"She gave so much love, kindness and understanding to others, even when she was struggling to find the light herself. We hope she has now found the peace and happiness she deserved."

Ms Fletcher-Smith's death is not being treated as suspicious and police are continuing to investigate on behalf of the coroner.

Any motorists with dashcam footage, who were travelling past junction 22 at about 05:00 GMT on 18 January, have been asked to contact the force.

If you're affected by any of the issues in this article, you can find details of organisations who can help via the BBC Action Line.

