Woman whose decomposing body was found in a Carson field is identified

Authorities have identified a woman whose decomposing body was found recently in an overgrown field near railroad tracks in Carson.

The woman was identified Sunday as 28-year-old Shalynn Jones, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Sheriff’s homicide investigators found the woman's body Friday after receiving a call about a “person down” near the 20800 block of Santa Fe Avenue. It was unclear how long she had been dead or if she had suffered injuries beforehand, officials said.

Officials encourage anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. They can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.