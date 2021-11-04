Woman whose gun killed a 4-year-old Galion boy May 18 pleads guilty

BUCYRUS – The woman whose gun killed a 4-year-old Galion boy on May 18 has pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment, a third-degree felony, in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was charged in June with third-degree felony endangering children.

Ross faces up to three years in prison if convicted, according to Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall.

Crall said sentencing will be scheduled after a pre-sentence investigation ordered by the court is completed.

Ross and her attorney, Adam Stone, appeared in court in May and entered a plea of not guilty during the woman's arraignment.

"That's standard," Stone said. "Very rarely will a judge accept a guilty plea at an arraignment."

Call to authorities about a toddle with gunshot wound

The incident was reported when Galion police officers were called to Avita Health System Galion Hospital at 8:38 p.m. May 18 regarding a toddler who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the face.

Ross was the boy's grandmother. Crall said the boy's family lived with Ross. The woman had left a loaded.22 caliber, semi-automatic pistol on top of a shelf.

"The statement was that the child put a speaker next to (the shelf) to crawl up and get (the gun)," Crall said.

The boy then shot himself in the face.

From the Galion hospital, the child was transported by Medflight, in critical condition, to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus.

He succumbed to his injuries while in flight and died at 11:22 p.m. May 18.

Prosecutors believe by leaving the gun unsecured, Ross created a substantial risk to the health and safety of the child.

