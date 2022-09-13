Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest files lawsuit against San Francisco
A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city.
A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city.
A woman whose DNA from a rape kit was later used to arrest her is taking San Francisco to court.
Rapper PnB Rock, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist from Philadelphia, was fatally shot Monday afternoon during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, police sources told ABC News. Although the Los Angeles Police Department did not officially name the victim, sources at the LAPD told ABC News on Monday evening that the rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was the victim seen in social media videos of the incident captured by witnesses. The rapper was at the South LA eatery with his girlfriend and according to social media posts, their location was reportedly shared on social media in since-deleted messages.
Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko, former head of security, says ‘any employee could take over the accounts of any senator in this room’
Adams leaves Monday night’s opener after injuring his knee blitzing and hitting Wilson in the second quarter.
Votes cast by Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman Sept. 2 through Sept 8.
The median U.S. income level was $70,800 in 2021 and "not statistically different" from the 2020 estimate, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Lakers and Jazz are reportedly trying to put together a trade involving Russell Westbrook, but Lakers fans shouldn't get their hopes up.
Los Angeles County leaders announced Monday a lawsuit settlement agreement that commits hundreds of millions of dollars to expand outreach and supportive services for homeless residents, marking the potential end of two years of litigation over the crisis of people living on the streets. The deal puts LA County, operator of the local public health system, in direct partnership with the city of Los Angeles, which has committed to sheltering thousands of homeless residents as part of its settlement in the lawsuit reached earlier this year. The suit was brought in 2020 by the LA Alliance for Human Rights, a coalition that includes businesses, residents, landlords, homeless people and others who allege that inaction by the city and county has created a dangerous environment.
Britain has not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral due to be held next Monday, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday. Britain, along with its Western allies, has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage with economic sanctions and other measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
More than a year after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, plunging the nation into a humanitarian crisis in which girls have been forced from school and women from the workforce, thousands of young refugees who’ve fled the beleaguered nation are thriving inside American classrooms. Roughly 85,000 Afghan nationals have arrived in the United States […]
Dollar General's CEO said some wealthy customers had shopped at the discount store during the pandemic and were now returning.
Public Works say confiscated items will only be given back if the street vendor can show proof of purchase - ultimately how they are cracking down on stolen goods market.
San Francisco issues 'final warning' to illegal street vendors
The Memphis City Council is set to vote on a resolution that would enforce a curfew for teens.
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials are under fresh pressure to extend rather than slow down their aggressive interest-rate increases after US inflation came in hotter than forecast for August, potentially putting a fourth-straight 75 basis-point increase on the table.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Success
At the government headquarters in NATO-member Montenegro, the computers are unplugged, the internet is switched off and the state's main websites are down. The blackout comes amid a massive cyberattack against the small Balkan state which officials say bears the hallmark of pro-Russian hackers and its security services. The coordinated attack that started around Aug. 20 crippled online government information platforms and put Montenegro's essential infrastructure, including banking, water and electricity power systems, at high risk.
Two sexual encounters with a female inmate last year cost a Bucks County prison guard his job, and maybe his freedom.
A man accused of screaming the N-word at a prominent Black historian and others and then threatening to run them down in Rosewood, a small Florida town with a notorious racist history, has been arrested.
Week 1 of the NFL is always a bit of a jumble, so the Eagles' ability to survive and advance served them well in the first round of 2022 power rankings. By Adam Hermann
Kyle Busch, NASCAR's only active two-time Cup champion, will have a new team in 2023.