Woman, wife arrested in connection with husband's shooting death

Feb. 14—Cleveland County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting death Saturday in Lexington.

April Phillips, 48, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband Rayburn M. Phillips, 46, of Lexington.

Katherine Henderson, 35, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to a felony in connection with Rayburn Phillips' death, a sheriff's office news release said.

Formal charges had not been filed against April Phillips and Henderson as of Monday morning, according to records.

Deputies responded to the 18000 block of 180th Street in Lexington after Henderson called for an ambulance and said Rayburn Phillips had been shot. EMS took him to Purcell Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.