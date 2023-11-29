Woman wins $100,000 from scratch-off purchased in Charlotte

A woman has won $100,000 from a scratch-off she purchased in Charlotte, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Bonita Ham said she purchased a $30 Black Titanium scratch-off ticket from the Coulwood BP on Bellhaven Boulevard.

She said she later realized she had the $100,000 prize.

On Tuesday, lottery officials said Ham claimed her prize and took home $71,259.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June with six $4 million top prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.

Four $4 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed, according to lottery officials.

