Woman wins millions on Massachusetts scratch-off, hides ticket and goes on vacation

A Massachusetts woman won big for a second time on a lottery ticket.

But this time, her prize was even bigger.

Desiree Fortini-Craft of Hyde Park won a scratch-off game’s third grand prize of $25 million, according to a Massachusetts State Lottery news release.

Fortini-Craft won on the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Extravaganza,” a $50 instant game.

When she saw she won the grand prize, she hid her ticket and went on vacation, according to the lottery.

“She said that she had scratched her winning ticket a few weeks ago and stored it in a secure place before going on a trip to Aruba and claiming her prize when she returned,” the lottery said.

This is the second time Fortini-Craft has won a top prize on an instant ticket. In 2006, she won $1 million on another ticket.

She said she plans to “make some big family purchases” and pay off her three daughters’ student loans.

“She said that they want to enjoy life, they are hard workers, and they plan on having a really good Christmas in Aruba,” the lottery said.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Man wakes wife up after seeing millions in Michigan lottery account. ‘She was frantic’

Lottery player sees confetti on phone screen and thinks he’s dreaming. ‘Wake me up!’

Lottery player misses NC jackpot by one number. Days later, he had a ‘surreal’ win