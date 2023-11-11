Woman wins multi-million dollar judgment in racial, sexual harassment lawsuit against metro business

A Georgia woman won a multi-million dollar judgment in a lawsuit in the Northern District of Georgia, according to attorneys from the Buckley Bala Wilson Mew law firm.

According to the civil rights firm, Tiphony Marshall sued Chamblee-based Tidal Wave Response, LLC, accusing them of racial and sexual harassment, which her attorneys said “culminated in a violent incident” that made her leave her workplace.

Marshall’s attorneys said it was the largest single-plaintiff verdict in the district’s history.

During the jury trial for the case, Marshall sued the Tidal Wave Response company, as well as its owner, John Myers.

“The evidence in this case showed that Mrs. Marshall was subjected to roughly three and a half years of abhorrent, abusive conduct by John Myers and Tidal Wave Response,” one of Marshall’s attorneys said in a statement.

Attorneys working on Marshall’s behalf announced that a jury had delivered a verdict, awarding her a total of $3.47 million through a combination of compensatory damages, back pay, damages for race discrimination, racial harassment and retaliation, as well as damages for sex discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. Punitive damages were also awarded, adding to the overall total of the verdict for Marshall.

Discussing the final moments in court, Buckley attorneys said the defendants’ attorneys left the court with their client during the trial.

“This is the first time I’ve had the defendant and their lawyers flee the courtroom during a trial. The admissions and evidence were presumably so overwhelming that they did not want to face the jury. The conduct of record is despicable and not in keeping with the standards of our community We asked the jury to state the values of the community in their verdict, and specifically to respond to the violation of the community standards that had taken place here. The jury did so, speaking out as one against racism and sexism in the workplace,” Marshall’s attorneys said in a statement.

The firm said the verdict was proof the community does not tolerate racial and sexual abuse in the workplace.

Channel 2 Action News has requested comment on the case from Myers’ and Tidal Wave Response’s attorneys and is waiting for their response.

