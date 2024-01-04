Woman wins scratch-off during game night. Prize left her ‘shouting with excitement’

A 29-year-old had one win after another when she was gifted the prize of a scratch-off during her family game night in Maryland, officials said.

The Parkville resident won an Electric 8s scratch-off that ended up scoring her $88,000, according to a Jan. 4 news release by the Maryland Lottery.

The lucky winner scanned her $10 instant ticket using the Maryland Lottery app but thought there had been a mistake when she was congratulated on her win, officials said.

That’s when the woman started scratching her ticket that was bought in Sparrows Point and realized by the last space that she had landed the game’s top prize, lottery officials said.

Once the human resources worker learned of her winnings, she and her family started “screaming and shouting with excitement,” officials said.

The lucky woman plans to use a portion of the money for a vacation but no solid plan has been put in place, officials said.

The winner claimed the first of eight Electric 8s top prizes, officials said.

Sparrows Point is about 10 miles southeast of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Day care worker excited over $2,000 lottery ticket looks again — and sees bigger prize

‘Scratch-off enthusiast’ never thought he’d win big in Maryland lottery. He was wrong

Lottery player’s wife checked ticket 5 times to confirm win. ‘We were both in shock’