Woman withdraws lawsuit accusing Snoop Dogg of sexual assault

A woman is withdrawing a lawsuit accusing rapper Snoop Dogg and another man of sexually assaulting her following a concert nearly nine years ago.

Her attorney, Matt Finkelberg, filed a notice to withdraw the suit without prejudice Wednesday to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, according to court records. The filing did not detail why the suit was being dropped.

Finkelberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News Thursday.

“It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants,” a spokesperson for Snoop Dogg said Thursday. “Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies.”

The woman, Jane Doe, alleged that she was assaulted by Snoop Dogg and his friend, Donald Campbell, also known as Bishop Don Magic Juan in May 2013 following a concert.

Her complaint was filed in December through the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, but had exceeded the statute of limitations for the administrative proceedings.

According to the initial lawsuit filing, the woman attempted to resolve the issue in private mediation but the discussions were “unsuccessful.”

The lawsuit made headlines in February as it was filed just days before Snoop Dogg performed the Super Bowl Halftime show, and reported on hours before a press conference.

Snoop Dogg's representatives denied that the rapper had “any sexual encounter whatsoever” with the woman, according to a statement in February.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, and Campbell separately filed a motion to dismiss last month. Their attorneys called the allegations false and that they lacked legal merit, urging the court to reject the lawsuit in his motion.

The motions noted that the Jane Doe had failed to provide evidence that she was ever employed by Snoop Dogg or that she received any "quid pro quo" for the alleged sex acts.