Woman who withheld information in 2018 murder of Andrew Cato to serve 10 years' probation

Blaeke Wolfe (left) and Devin Stringfield pleaded guilty Wednesday morning, Oct. 31, 2019, for the 2018 murder of Andrew "Drew" Cato IV. On Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, Wolfe's mother, Virginia Wolfe Reynolds, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years of probation and a fine of $10,000 for concealing Cato's death.

The mother of a woman jailed on murder charges in a 2018 homicide will serve 10 years of probation and pay a fine for not revealing information about the crime.

On May 5, 2018, Andrew "Drew" Cato IV was killed by Blaeke Wolfe and Devin Stringfield. Wolfe confessed on May 24, and Cato's body was found buried on land in McCormick County, S.C., three days later.

But weeks before, on May 7, Stringfield had told Wolfe's mother about the murder. Even while 3,000 volunteers searched for Cato, Virginia Wolfe Reynolds did not come forward with the information she'd been told about the murder.

Last Thursday, Feb. 10, Reynolds pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years of probation and a fine of $10,000 for concealing Cato's death. She was denied first offender status and is a convicted felon, according to an email from District Attorney Jared T. Williams.

The terms of probation specify that Reynolds will not contact Cato's family or message them on social media, that she will be subject to searches, cannot consume alcohol or drugs, and will submit to monitoring for substances. For the first two years she will have a curfew of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Further stipulations include that she will maintain full-time employment, that she cannot possess a firearm, and that the fine must be paid within six months.

Wolfe and Stringfield pleaded guilty Oct. 31, 2019, in Richmond County Superior Court to malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Judge Sheryl B. Jolly sentenced each to life in prison plus five years with eligibility for parole after serving 30 years.

