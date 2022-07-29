Woman who wore Louis Vuitton mask, fired gun during robbery being sought, CMPD says

A woman who donned a Louis Vuitton face mask and fired a gun during the armed robbery of a Dollar General in Charlotte on Sunday is being sought by authorities, police said Friday.

The robbery was caught on security video obtained by WBTV, and shows the woman walking up to the cashier before firing a shot in one of the aisles of the store at 6217 South Blvd. around 9:30 p.m.

CRIME STOPPERS: @CMPD is trying to identify a woman who robbed a Dollar General and fired a gunshot inside of the store - she was wearing a gray hoodie and Louis Vuitton facemask - story with @CLTCrimeStopper coming up on @WBTV_News at 5:45 pic.twitter.com/T317JHPHJU — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) July 27, 2022

While the woman was leaving the store, she fired a round from her pistol at a beverage refrigerator inside the business, police said in a news release. She took money from the registers, police said.

“I guess she was trying to scare one of the employees perhaps,” CMPD Officer Ricky Smith told WBTV.

Police haven’t see a lot of suspects fire guns during robberies, but this is an exception, according to Smith.

A woman wearing a Louis Vuitton face mask is seen on security video robbing and shooting a gun inside a Dollar General on South Boulevard on Sunday, July 24.

The woman is described by victims as heavy-set and about 6-feet tall, police said. She is also wearing a gray hoodie in the security video.

Anyone can leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://www.charlotte.crimestoppersweb.com