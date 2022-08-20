Woman who has worked as teacher charged with rape of teenage boy

Aug. 19—SALEM — A former Haverhill woman who has worked as a teacher on the North Shore and Merrimack Valley pleaded not guilty to charges of child rape on Friday.

Denali Murphy, 29, was indicted at the end of June on eight counts of child rape aggravated by an age difference of 10 or more years.

The boy was 14 when the incidents began in 2019, according to the indictments, which cover the period leading up to his 16th birthday.

The indictments allege that the sexual acts occurred at locations in Salem and in Haverhill between June 2019 and the fall of 2020.

A Salem police detective was present for Friday's arraignment in Salem Superior Court.

Because prosecutor Erin Bellavia and defense lawyer George Panas had already agreed on conditions of release for Murphy, no specific details were offered in court. Grand jury minutes in the case are sealed under law, and none of the police reports in the case have been filed publicly.

Judge Thomas Drechsler agreed to set those agreed-upon conditions, including no contact, whether supervised or unsupervised, with anyone under 18, no contact with the boy or his family, and no employment in any capacity in any setting where children are present.

Murphy, who appeared in response to a summons, arrived at and left court with her family.

Her teaching license, which allows her to teach grades 8-12, was still active as of Friday, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website.

According to various online sources, Murphy has in the past worked for the North Shore Education Collaborative in Beverly and Lawrence High School, and more recently had worked at a private school in Concord.

