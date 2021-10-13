Are You A Woman Who Works In A Male-Dominated Field? Tell Us What It's Like

BuzzFeed recently talked with Dr. Pamela Mehta , who works as an orthopedic surgeon, which is a field traditionally full of men. In fact, only about 6% of orthopedic surgeons in the US are women.

She explained how she experienced gender and pregnancy discrimination in her early career. She was asked illegal questions during her initial job interview — like if she planned on having children — and was always treated as an outcast.

And when it comes to women in the workforce, there are a lot of jobs that are still heavily populated by men — or, unfortunately, thought by some to be male-only careers.

So, we want to hear your firsthand experience as a woman working in one of these fields. For example, maybe you work for a home improvement retailer and customers often skip over you to ask their questions to the employees who are men.

Maybe you're in a field where your male coworkers mansplain things you already know about how to do your job.

Or maybe you've been objectified or paid less than your male counterparts.

