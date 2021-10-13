Are You A Woman Who Works In A Male-Dominated Field? Tell Us What It's Like

BuzzFeed recently talked with Dr. Pamela Mehta, who works as an orthopedic surgeon, which is a field traditionally full of men. In fact, only about 6% of orthopedic surgeons in the US are women.

She explained how she experienced gender and pregnancy discrimination in her early career. She was asked illegal questions during her initial job interview — like if she planned on having children — and was always treated as an outcast.

And when it comes to women in the workforce, there are a lot of jobs that are still heavily populated by men — or, unfortunately, thought by some to be male-only careers.

So, we want to hear your firsthand experience as a woman working in one of these fields. For example, maybe you work for a home improvement retailer and customers often skip over you to ask their questions to the employees who are men.

Maybe you're in a field where your male coworkers mansplain things you already know about how to do your job.

Or maybe you've been objectified or paid less than your male counterparts.

Whatever you've struggled to deal with or situation that you've wrongly been placed in working in a male-dominated profession, tell us about it. We want to help shed light on these situations to help stop the cycle. Tell us your experience in the comments — if you would like to remain anonymous, you can share your story here — and you may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

