Woman wounded when gunfire veers through window on Far South Side

A 37-year-old woman was hit by gunfire Friday night that pierced through a window of her residence in the Brainerd neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street and found a woman who suffered a wound to the leg while standing inside her residence, police said.

Police said gunfire from outside veered through a window striking the woman. She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Detectives were investigating.

