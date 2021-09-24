Woman wounded in Hartford shooting, police say

A woman was shot in Hartford Thursday night, police said.

Officers went to the area of 696 Albany Ave. shortly before 9:30 p.m. after police got a ShotSpotter alert, they said. They found a woman in her 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for the wounds, which are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Members of the police department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions responded and took over the investigation, which continues. Anyone with information that may help them is asked to call the police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

