Woman wounded, man in custody following shooting in Norwich

May 3—NORWICH — A woman was shot in the leg at an East Main Street home Tuesday morning, and a male suspect was apprehended two hours later in Hartford after police traced his location by pinging his cellphone, Norwich police said Tuesday.

Larry Brown, 46, of 102 Stonington Road, A302, Norwich was charged with one count each of first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and criminal violation of a protective order and five counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He was held in lieu of $500,000 bond pending his arraignment in Norwich Superior Court, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

Police were called to 490 E. Main St. at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting, according to a news release. Patrol officers found a female with a gunshot wound through her left leg. She was being treated at the Backus Hospital.

The suspect had his juvenile child with him at the time of the shooting and fled the scene prior to officers' arrival, police said in the news release.

Brown was located approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Hartford, with assistance from Hartford police, Connecticut State Police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force. The juvenile also was located and was unharmed, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Reichard at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3157, by email sreichard@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the department's anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561, ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.

c.bessette@theday.com