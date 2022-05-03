Woman wounded, man in custody following morning shooting in Norwich

May 3—NORWICH — A woman was shot in the leg at an East Main Street home Tuesday morning, and a male suspect was apprehended two hours later in Hartford after police traced his location by pinging his cellphone, Norwich police said Tuesday.

Suspect Larry Brown, 46, address not available, was located and apprehended by Hartford police. Charges are pending, including first-degree assault with a firearm, Norwich Police Lt. Anthony Gomes said at the scene of the incident Tuesday morning.

Police were called to 490 E. Main St. at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting, according to a news release. Patrol officers found a single female victim with a gunshot wound through her left leg. She was being treated at the Backus Hospital.

The suspect had his juvenile child with him at the time of the shooting and fled the scene prior to officers' arrival, police said in the news release. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the assistance of Hartford and Connecticut State Police, the suspect was located in Hartford. The juvenile also was located and was unharmed, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Reichard at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3157, by email sreichard@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the department's anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.

