Woman wounded, multiple homes damaged in shooting Monday near Beaufort High School

No arrests have been made after an early morning shooting on Lady’s Island that damaged multiple houses and left a woman with a gunshot wound, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived in the area of Youmans Drive, located near Beaufort High School, after receiving a report of shots fired around 4 a.m. Monday. One woman who had been shot was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and later transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where she remains in stable condition, sheriff’s office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

No other injuries were reported. Police found bullet holes in three houses in the immediate area, Viens said.

Viens would not answer questions about potential suspects, the number of shots fired, the number of shooters involved and the type of firearm used.

The incident adds to a growing list of gun-related incidents on Lady’s Island in 2023. On the morning of Jan. 7, a man told police he had been shot while in bed at his Lady’s Island home. Just 10 days later, a man was shot in the leg while riding in a car on Hazel Farm Road, less than a mile from the scene of Monday morning’s shooting.