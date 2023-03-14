Woman wounded in possible accidental shooting in Spokane Valley

Mar. 13—Sheriff's deputies arrested a man after a woman was injured in what deputies said was a potential accidental shooting in a car at an apartment building in Spokane Valley on Saturday night, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Spokane Valley deputies arrived to a shooting call at about 5:35 p.m. at the Manor Vale Apartments, 10101 East Main Ave., after a caller reported that a woman was bleeding with a gunshot wound to the back.

First responders provided medical aid and transported the woman to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. Her injury is not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies learned that the victim and Glenn D. Anderson, 57, were leaving the apartments in a vehicle when the handgun may have accidentally discharged in the vehicle, the sheriff's office said. Deputies recovered the handgun from an apartment, the sheriff's office said.

Anderson, a 24-time convicted felon who is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on his own recognizance the next day.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation.