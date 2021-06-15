Woman wounded in shooting Monday at Sanford hotel

Jun. 15—Sanford police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Monday afternoon at a local hotel.

Police and fire and rescue personnel responded around 2:06 p.m. to the report of a shooting at The Quality Inn, 1892 Main St., according to a statement issued by Detective Lt. Matthew Gagne.

The victim, a 31-year-old woman, had been shot in a lower leg. Her wound appeared to be non-life-threatening, Gagne said, but she was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Sanford Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.