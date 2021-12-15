Woman wounded after shots fired outside mental health facility

Police at the scene of the woman's arrest.

Michigan State Police detectives are investigating an incident in which a woman was wounded Wednesday by Battle Creek police after a handgun was fired at officers.

The woman, 40, was taken to Bronson Battle Creek hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after she was found at a home on Garfield Avenue moments after the shooting outside Summit Point First Step, a 24-hour psychiatric urgent care facility at 175 College St.

Two officers were called to the facility shortly after noon Wednesday to assist in a court-ordered mental health pick-up to transport a woman for psychiatric care.

A woman was sitting in a parked and locked Chevrolet Equinox when officers arrived. When officers began to break a car window, a handgun was fired at them.

Police returned fire and the woman sustained a shoulder injury. Police didn't immediately realize two children ages 9 and 10, were in the SUV but they were not injured.

The children were later placed with Child Protective Services.

After the exchange of gunshots, police said the woman backed her SUV into a parked patrol vehicle and drove away.

A woman was taken into custody at a home in the 200 block of Garfield Avenue, about four blocks from the shooting incident.

The shooting was reported at 12:14 p.m. and the woman was in custody at 12:25 p.m.

The woman was taken from the house by officers while she yelled, "I was shot by the cops," and said that she did not want to go to the hospital. She was treated in the ambulance before being taken for further medical treatment.

Officers seized a handgun from the vehicle.

Police said none of the officers involved were hurt and a police dog inside the damaged patrol vehicle also was not hurt.

The two officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, which is routine procedure when officers are involved in shootings.

Officers from Emmett Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff Department and the Michigan State Police along with LifeCare Ambulance and the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to assist Battle Creek officers.

