Woman wounded by stray bullet outside Bronx grocery

A woman was shot in the stomach by a Bronx gunman aiming for someone else, police said Tuesday.

The gunman got into an argument with a man inside a grocery on E. 180th St. near Bathgate Ave. about 10 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The fight continued as they stepped outside and the angry gunman fired once.

The 41-year-old victim standing nearby was struck but the intended target escaped unharmed.

The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The shooter, clad in camouflage clothing and a fur-lined winter coat, hopped into a red sedan and is being sought.

