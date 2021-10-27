Woman wrapped dead baby in blanket, put him in attic. Police now investigating.

Kentucky State Police have charged Shaylynn Curtis, 28, of Cadiz with abuse of a corpse after detectives found a dead five-month-old infant inside Curtis’ attic, according to police.

According to a press release from state police, Curtis had been living with her baby boy on East Adams Mills Road in Cadiz when the infant died on Monday night. The cause of death is still under investigation and autopsy results are pending.

Curtis then took the deceased baby to a friend’s house, police said. She then went home, wrapped the baby in a blanket and put him in the attic.

Curtis never dialed 911 or pursued medical help for her baby, state police said.

The infant was discovered after a welfare check requested by Curtis’ friends, according to police. Curtis was booked into the Christian County Jail.