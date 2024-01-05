Woman wrote attacker’s name on wall in her blood as clue for police

Emmie Dalto wrote 'JOHN' on her bedroom wall using blood from injuries inflicted upon her by former Army officer ex-boyfriend John Hunt - Hot Spot Media

This article contains images that some readers may find disturbing.

A mother used blood from her injuries to write the name of a former Army soldier who attacked her on a wall.

Emmie Dalto, 29, locked herself in her bedroom after being attacked by her ex-boyfriend Jonathan Hunt, 34.

Ms Dalto managed to spell out “JOHN” before he broke down the door. She escaped and he was arrested the next day.

Hunt was jailed in August last year and now the mother of two from Sheffield has spoken out to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

“Johnny’s brutal attack left me scarred for life and I’ll need corrective surgery on my nose in the future,” she said.

“But I’m a survivor and finally rid of him.”

Ms Dalto's injuries after the violent attack - HotSpot Media

The couple matched on Tinder in January 2020 and went on their first date on Valentine’s Day, before he moved in with her and her two young children.

Ms Dalto, a master’s student, said: “Lockdown took its toll and soon we were arguing all the time.”

By January the following year Ms Dalto “confronted” him after finding messages to other women on social media. The couple later split up but remained friends and he was invited to a birthday party she threw for a friend in July 2022.

She said: “Johnny was charming and on his best behaviour, but after everyone left and I started clearing up, he squared up to me in the kitchen, demanding to know how much I’d had to drink. His eyes glazed over when I told him I’d only had a few.”

She said he then attacked her, repeatedly punching her in the face.

“Terrified he’d kill me, I ducked under his arm and raced upstairs into my bedroom, locking the door behind me,” she said. “I thought he’d kill me and get away with it.”

As she managed to write “JOHN” on the wall Hunt burst into the room, but she was able to escape down the stairs.

Ms Dalto says Hunt’s blood is still on her bedroom wall as 'a reminder that I didn’t let that animal get the last word' - HotSpot Media

Hunt caught up with her outside and shoved her face-first into the pavement, causing her to pass out. When she regained consciousness he had vanished.

Ms Dalto said: “I managed to drag myself home and phone a friend, who took me back to hers.

“I was in too much pain to call the police and just went to bed.”

The next morning she returned home with her friend to find Hunt asleep in her bed, where he was then arrested.

Ms Dalto said Hunt’s blood is still on her bedroom wall.

“But it’s a reminder that I didn’t let that animal get the last word,” she said.

Hunt’s previous convictions for 28 offences, including those that arose from “domestic context”, were detailed by a judge at Derby Crown Court last year.

He was convicted of actual bodily harm and jailed for two years and 11 months.