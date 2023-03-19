Woman’s young son runs for help as she’s mauled to death by Great Danes, PA cops say

A Pennsylvania mother was mauled to death by her neighbor’s dogs when she tried to feed them, authorities told news outlets.

The 38-year-old Centre Township woman went to her neighbor’s house on Thursday, March 16, to take care of their three Great Danes while they were away, TV station WGAL reported.

It was a favor she had done for her neighbor before, authorities told the outlet.

The woman’s young son went to the house with her and when the dogs attacked, he ran to get help, the Associated Press reported.

Police arrived at the scene but could not get to the woman until animal control officers tranquilized the dogs, the outlet reported.

Two of the Great Danes were euthanized but a third, which did not attack the woman, was left at the home, WHTM reported.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating, according to the station.

Centre Township is roughly 70 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia.

‘Don’t let me die.’ Teen mauled by dog is hospitalized after attack, Virginia cops say

Pet zebra bites man’s arm off, then is shot and killed by deputies, Ohio sheriff says

Monkey appears on woman’s porch and rips her ‘ear in half’ in Oklahoma attack, she says

Four dogs maul worker to death as 911 caller reports screams, California officials say