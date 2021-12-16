Woman's 32-year prison sentence over Greenville heroin case reversed

A Texas woman who was found guilty of trafficking heroin in Greenville County had her 32-year prison sentenced reversed after she appealed her conviction.

The state Supreme Court ruled on Dec. 8 that the trial court failed to instruct the jury how to specifically consider circumstantial evidence as it relates direct evidence in the case.

Victoria Lorraine Sanchez, the woman convicted of concealing 17 pounds of heroin under a seat where her 3-year-old daughter was sitting, was sentenced to 32 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of heroin trafficking and unlawful conduct toward a child in December 2018. The Laredo, Texas, woman and her daughter were the only people inside the silver Kia Sorrento.

Crime news: South Carolina football recruit arrested on felony charges in Florida

Her traffic stop took place on Interstate 85 on June 28, 2017 when the Greenville County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the Department of Homeland Security about the vehicle Sanchez was driving being at a suspected drug location.

During trial, Sanchez argued that there was insufficient evidence to show that she had knowledge there was heroin in her vehicle.

She requested that jurors be told specific instruction that states "to the extent the State relies on circumstantial evidence, all of the circumstances must be consistent with each other, and when taken together, point conclusively to the guilt of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt."

The trial court failed to give this information to the jury, the Supreme Court ruled. As a result, Sanchez was unfairly prejudiced, the opinion states.

The Supreme Court opinion both reversed Sanchez' conviction and remanded her case back to state court in Greenville County.

Crime: Rapper Foogiano faces federal indictment in Greenville after Lavish Lounge mass shooting

Adam Sinclair Ruffin, an attorney with the state Commission on Indigent Defense who represented Sanchez for her appeal, did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking comment. Attorney Sarah Jennings Johnstone represented Sanchez during her criminal trial but is not longer an active member of the South Carolina Bar.

Story continues

Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Daniel J. Gross is an investigative watchdog reporter focusing on public safety and law enforcement for The Greenville News. Reach him at dgross@greenvillenews.com or on Twitter @danieljgross. Subscribe to The Greenville News at greenvillenews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Woman's 32-year prison sentence over Greenville heroin case reversed