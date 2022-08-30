Woman's 99-year sentence for meth possession upheld

Aug. 30—An appeals court upheld the 99-year sentence a Parker County jury gave an Abilene woman for possessing what she described as the "mother load" of methamphetamine in a ruling handed down late last week.

A Weatherford police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Aubry Nicole Clevenger, 39, on Fort Worth Highway in May 2020, after he found that she had a warrant for her arrest. After she consented to a search of her car, the officer located 110 grams of methamphetamine and $7,250 in cash.

Clevenger pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in July, 2021, and elected to have a jury assess her punishment.

In her appeal, Clevenger said that the trial judge did not admonish her on the range of punishment applicable to that offense and that she should get a new trial.

"Before he accepted her guilty plea, Judge [Craig] Towson told Ms. Clevenger the entire punishment range," said District Attorney Jeff Swain. "She also signed plea documents acknowledging her understanding of how much prison time she was facing."

The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth overruled that argument, writing that "[b]ecause the record reflects that Clevenger was aware of the punishment range both when she made her guilty plea and before the trial court accepted it, we overrule" her argument.

Clevenger also asked for a new trial because a juror on her case worked for the same towing company that impounded the car she was arrested in.

"The Court of Appeals overruled this point because the juror testified that he had no personal involvement in towing Ms. Clevenger's car and had no knowledge about it whatsoever," Swain said. "If he knew anything about the case, he would not have served as a juror on the case. Even the defense attorney in trial accepted him as a juror."

During the trial, Clevenger testified that she started using drugs at 17 and was an addict and a drug dealer. Her criminal history was admitted for jurors' consideration. It included convictions for felony drug cases, thefts, and driving while intoxicated.

"A search of Ms. Clevenger's cell phone showed that she was a significant drug dealer in Abilene and that she regularly made runs to Fort Worth to 're-up' on her drug supply," said Assistant District Attorney Susan Pruett, who tried the case. "We saw text messages from her where, as she was heading home from a big meth purchase, she asked numerous customers if they needed to buy any, telling them that she was picking up 'the mother load.'"

"In one drug deal described in the texts, the defendant refused to deliver the meth inside the person's house because she had her young kids in the car when she came to do the drug deal," Pruett said. "So, she made the customer come to the car and sold him the drugs right there in front of the kids."

Assistant District Attorney Tom Mitchell, who handled the appeal for the prosecution, said Clevenger could still seek a review of the case from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Swain said she would be eligible for parole when her actual time served plus her good time credit equals 15 years.

"Ultimately, the decision to keep or release Ms. Clevenger will be up to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles," he said.