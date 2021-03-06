Woman's attempts to escape mobile home lead to boyfriend's arrest in Orion Township

Mark Hicks, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 6—A neighbor spotting a woman trying to escape a mobile home in Orion Township early Friday led to Oakland County Sheriff's deputies arresting a man for assault, officials said.

Deputies were called to the home on the 30 block of Canary Hill Drive at about 10:21 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing an 18-year-old resident who "made several attempts to exit through the window only to be pulled back in," authorities said in a statement.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman at the front door and a 22-year-old man in the living room that appeared to be in disarray, according to the release.

The woman told deputies her boyfriend "had thrown her to the ground, strangled her, punched her several times in the head and on her hip," according to the release. "At one point during the assault he produced a handgun, held it to her head and threatened to kill her."

She refused medical treatment at the scene. The man was arrested and taken to Oakland County Jail.

Deputies asked the man if he had any firearms; he told them there was a pistol in the laundry room, authorities said. The man also reported that he and his pregnant live-in girlfriend had been arguing about money and he ordered her to leave but "stopped her as she has no family here and nowhere to go," sheriff's officials said.

