Woman's body found along Norfolk Southern Railway in Elmira. Investigation underway

The body of a deceased 47-year-old woman was found late Monday morning along the Norfolk Southern Railway between East Hudson Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira, police said.

Acting Lt. William Goodwin said the identity of the deceased female, found by Elmira Police, the Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance at about 10:37 a.m., is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

First responders were summoned to the scene for a report of an unresponsive person on the gravel shoulder of the railway. The cause of the death is currently unknown, Goodwin said. The body of the deceased has been sent to Lourdes Hospital, in Binghamton, for an autopsy.

The Elmira Police Department is being assisted by Norfolk Southern in this investigation.

“We worked with Norfolk Southern to make sure the body was not hit by a train,” Goodwin said. “The autopsy should be completed in about three days.”

Goodwin said the Elmira Police Department is asking anyone with information about this matter to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip-line at (607) 271-HALT.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Woman's body found in Elmira along Norfolk Southern Railway