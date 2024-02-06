Woman's body found on beach in OV area of Norfolk
Police continue to investigate after a woman's body was found Sunday morning on the beach in Ocean View.
Goodell called maintaining the integrity of the sport as it leans into the betting space "our No. 1 objective" during his annual State of the League address.
Patrick Mahomes is back in another Super Bowl. It's another opportunity for him to build on his legacy.
Experts address the link between PCOS and suicide, and share advice for getting treatment.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the fallout from SEC & Big Ten commissioners Greg Sankey and Tony Pettiti creating a new partnership on the future of college football.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.
Commissioner Roger Goodell dropped some big news during his State of the League address in Las Vegas on Monday.
Rivian will reveal its next-generation vehicle -- a smaller, cheaper electric SUV known as R2 -- on March 7, the company announced Monday morning. There's little other detail about the event, though it's expected to be held in Laguna Beach, California, as the company recently filed paperwork for an event there under the title "RIVIAN R2 LAUNCH." The R2 is a big opportunity for Rivian.
GM is still banking on Cruise moving out of park, despite its drain on resources and reputation.
'I can actually find everything I need at a glance,' shared one fan.
The lightweight and double-walled beast keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
The Iowa star is on a heater as of late, and it could mean she'll break the all-time scoring record on the day of the Super Bowl.
The Amazon Echo Show is an excellent device for staying in touch with family and friends. Today, the Echo Show 15 and 8 are both on sale for up to 40% off.
Here's everything you need to know about the Super super couple — all in one place.
The veddy British Mini model that found a loyal following in the UK and elsewhere for more than a half-century has folded its spilt rear “barn doors” for the final time. The ultimate Clubman — assuming there won’t be another sequel, and Mini says there won't — rolled off the production line Monday at Mini Plant Oxford in England. The heritage of the Clubman — and of most Minis — is worth recalling because the brand has spawned such affection among its fans.
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber just launched its car for the 2024 season named the C44 in green and black.
The rookie big men are joined by two newcomers in Yahoo Sports' updated top 10 rankings.
In today's edition: Why Patrick Mahomes reminds us of Tiger Woods, the 2026 World Cup schedule, Auston Matthews chases 70 goals, top plays and more.
Commercial EV startup Arrival's business continues to unravel. Arrival announced Monday in a regulatory filing that its U.K. division is entering administration, the country's version of bankruptcy. The troubled company, which went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, said it's looking to sell its U.K. assets and intellectual property in order to pay back the lenders that helped it stay afloat.
The 2024 Super Bowl is this Sunday — are you ready to watch?
From star-worthy headphones to affordable board games, these gift bags have it all! (And you too can have what's inside.)