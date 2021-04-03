Woman's body found in ditch in Huron County

Apr. 3—A woman's body was found Saturday morning in a ditch in Huron County, police said.

It was about 7:50 a.m. when a passerby called 911 after seeing a body in a "water-filled ditch," police said, on Kilmanagh Road, between Brown and Pobanz in Winsor Township.

Michigan State Police say a 53-year-old Sebewaing woman was reported missing on Friday, but aren't yet sure if the cases are connected. The next step is identifying the woman and notifying her next-of-kin.

The Huron County Medical Examiner will determine her official cause of death.