Woman's body found on Fifth Avenue Northwest

Jul. 19—The body of an unidentified woman was found this morning on Fifth Avenue Northwest, and police say they are still investigating what may have happened.

Decatur police said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest at about 7 a.m. to a call regarding an unresponsive female in the roadway. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said he was called at 7:06 a.m. and pronounced the woman dead after arriving at the scene.

Police were still investigating the incident as of 10 a.m. Monday. Chunn said the body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

This was the second body found in Decatur in two days. On Sunday, Decatur police responded to a report of a dead body in a ditch off Gordon Terry Parkway about five hours after they had responded to a one-vehicle wreck nearby.

Police are investigating whether the earlier one-vehicle wreck had any connection to the death.

— tim.nail@decaturdaily.com or (256) 340-2437. Twitter @timmnail