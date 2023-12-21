Woman's body found after garage fire at Lancaster home

A woman's body was discovered after firefighters doused a blaze at a Lancaster home Wednesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a fire burning in the 41400 block of 38th Street West around 8:30 a.m. Arriving units found smoke and fire coming from the garage of the home and doused the blaze in about an hour. No other occupants were inside the home at the time. Stringer service KeyNews.TV reported that a woman's body was found in the trunk of the vehicle. The Sheriff's Department confirmed the body was found inside the garage and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. KTLA's Carlos Saucedo reports on Dec. 20, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/womans-body-found-after-garage-fire-at-lancaster-home/

