Woman's body found near Visalia Public Cemetery, death 'suspicious'

Homicide detectives are investigating how a woman died Friday afternoon, near the Visalia cemetery.

Although few details have been released by Visalia police, here is what detectives have said about the woman's death.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of West Goshen Avenue for a report of a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. When officers arrived, they discovered the woman was dead.

Violent Crimes Unit detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation. Officers will likely track down nearby surveillance video footage and interview any potential witnesses. Various business, including Miller Memorial Chapel, are on the block.

The woman's death has been labeled as "suspicious," according to police officials. Her official cause of death will be determined after an autopsy, which could come as early as this week.

The woman's name and age haven't been released by the department.

This is an active investigation, Public Information Officer Liz Jones said. Anyone with information is urged to call the Visalia Police Department at 734-8116. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the police department's anonymous tip line at 713-4738.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Woman's body found near Visalia Public Cemetery