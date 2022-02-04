🌱 Woman's Body Found At OMA + OIFF Returns + Foodie Friday

Good morning, people of Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! It's finally Friday. Let's get you all caught up with the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Daily.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 70 Low: 33.

Here are the top stories in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton today:

A woman's body was discovered on the grounds in front of the Oceanside Museum of Art on Thursday morning. "The passerby reported it at the fire station next door to the museum", according to Jennifer Atenza, the PIO for the Oceanside Police Department. "Fire staff came over and discovered the patient there along that pathway was already deceased. At this point, it's considered a suspicious death until the medical examiner comes out and advises further." (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) The Oceanside International Film Festival is returning to the Brooks Theatre on February 22nd through February 27th. Watch Lou Niles, Executive Director of the Oceanside International Film Festival, as he discusses this year's festival line-up on KOCT's Oceanside Spectrum with CJ DiMento. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) The Oceanside Patch Foodie Friday feature. This week we're taking a walk around Oceanside with Carla and Linda's Walking Food Tours. The tours add a sense of adventure and fun beyond going to just a single restaurant. We hang out as a group and talk about the neighborhood as we walk along to each of the four restaurants on the tour. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) The City of Oceanside decides to stick with Waste Management as trash hauler, rejecting a bid from Republic Services. The council voted 3-2, with Mayor Esther Sanchez and Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez opposed, to offer the contract to Waste Management. Sanchez and Rodriguez both said that Republic was a better deal, and they renewed their concerns at the council meeting Wednesday. (San Diego Union-Tribune) In the past week, a total of 29,508 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the region which represents about half of the lab-confirmed cases compared to the week prior when 60,548 COVID-19 lab-confirmed infections were reported. But increased deaths are a reminder to get vaccinated. (Press Release Desk)

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

Warrior Youth Football Set up - Veterans Association of North County (2:00 PM)

Basketball Girls JV @ Sage Creek - Oceanside High (4:00 PM)

Warriors Youth Football Banquet - Veterans Association of North County (5:00 PM)

Around The Campfire: A Spoken-Word Gathering of Scribes and Storytellers (6:30 PM)

Basketball Boys JV @ Sage Creek - Oceanside High (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Camp Pendleton: "Amphibiously friendly. Comment when you sea it.A sea lion sits atop of a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) assault amphibious vehicle assigned to 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment after conducting waterborne operations dur..." (Instagram)

Oceanside Chamber: "Looking for somewhere to grab lunch? Try The Switchboard Restaurant, a Hawaiian Inspired Cuisine in a Historic Boutique Hotel! Serving a delicious lunch and dinner menu, The Switchboard is open daily" (Instagram)

City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation: "Ready for a career in Aquatics? Our 2022 Winter Lifeguard Academy is now enrolling @ https://tinyurl.com/2p9xp48x Dates: February 19th - February 21st (7am-3pm) Prerequisite swim testing must be completed prior to signing up and are avai..." (Facebook)

Mission Vista High School: "#BacktoSchool Night Spring Term 2022🐺 Please join us for a virtual Back to School night presentation. See the link for the Webinar link and details about the night. See you at 6pm! ~< " (Facebook)

City of Oceanside Public Library: "To celebrate Black History Month check out these memoirs, biographies, and autobiographies by notable Black figures we have lost in the past few years. ⁠ ⁠ While you read these memoirs, think about activists and game-changers big or smal..." (Facebook)

