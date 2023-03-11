Woman's body found in Reynoldsburg being investigated as 'suspicious death'

Reynoldsburg police are investigating the death of a woman found dead during a wellness check at a home on the 500 block of Rose Hill Drive as "suspicious."

The death of a woman found Friday inside a Reynoldsburg home is being investigated as "suspicious" by Reynoldsburg police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investiagtion.

Reynoldsburg police were called just after 2:20 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of Rose Hill Road for a wellness check on a person inside the home. Once there, responding officers found the woman — whose identity had not been released by police as of Saturday morning — deceased inside, police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist police in the investigation and the investigation continued into Friday night.

No further information about the woman's discovery has been made available by Reynboldsburg police, who are indicating further details may not be released until next week.

