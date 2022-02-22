Woman's body found on rocks at Prouts Neck in Scarborough

Feb. 22—A woman's body was found Monday on rocks at Prouts Neck in Scarborough, according to police.

Scarborough police responded to an area of the cliff walk off Winslow Homer Road around 12:30 p.m. after receiving a call. The unidentified woman was dead when officers arrived.

Maine State Police detectives and the Major Crimes Unit assisted local police at the scene, but it was not immediately clear if the death was considered suspicious. The body was taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.

The woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.